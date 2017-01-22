Bike traffic lights rolled out throughout Hamilton

The City of Hamilton rolled out new bike traffic lights at more than 21 different intersections throughout the city.

The traffic lights are visible at locations where vehicle traffic is one-way and bicycle lane traffic is two-way.

When riding a bicycle westbound, a cyclist follows the regular traffic light. But when riding in the eastbound bike lane, cyclists are expected to adhere to the bicycle traffic light signal which indicates when to proceed through the intersection safely.

The Ministry of Transportation approved the signs which will be put up across the city as needed. According to city officials, cyclists could face traffic citations if they don’t follow the rules of these new signs.