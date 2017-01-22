2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bike traffic lights rolled out throughout Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: bike, citations, cyclist, hamilton, intersections, lane, law, light, ministry of transportation, ONE, roads, traffic, two, way

The City of Hamilton rolled out new bike traffic lights at more than 21 different intersections throughout the city.

The traffic lights are visible at locations where vehicle traffic is one-way and bicycle lane traffic is two-way.

When riding a bicycle westbound, a cyclist follows the regular traffic light. But when riding in the eastbound bike lane, cyclists are expected to adhere to the bicycle traffic light signal which indicates when to proceed through the intersection safely.

The Ministry of Transportation approved the signs which will be put up across the city as needed. According to city officials, cyclists could face traffic citations if they don’t follow the rules of these new signs.

 

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php