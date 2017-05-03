It is a big weekend for cyclists in Hamilton as the Bike for Mike charity ride is happening this Sunday.

The Bike for Mike event was started in honour of Mike Chamberlain. Mike dealt with mental health and passed away seven years ago. He was an avid cyclist and wanted to bring more awareness to cycling in Hamilton. After he passed, his family started this ride and it gets bigger every year.

This year, as something new, the event will start and end at Collective Arts Brewing, where hopefully the only cold will be the beer.