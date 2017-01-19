Big Freeze at the RBG

Thousands of years ago, woolly mammoths, mastodons and beavers the size of humans roamed North America. The ice age is being brought to life at the Royal Botanical Gardens.

The Big Freeze exhibition will run from January 21st to April 17th at the RBG. The show stopper is a mastodon skeleton.

Many of these animals lived in the Yukon territory but interpretation officer at the RBG Jennifer Dick says fossils from many extinct animals have been found here in Hamilton.

“Mammoth and mastodon bones, we have bits of lynx and old rattle snakes”