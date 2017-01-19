Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Big Freeze at the RBG

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: ice age, Mammoth, mastodon, royal botanical gardens, The Big Freeze

Thousands of years ago, woolly mammoths, mastodons and beavers the size of humans roamed North America. The ice age is being brought to life at the Royal Botanical Gardens.

The Big Freeze exhibition will run from January 21st to April 17th at the RBG. The show stopper is a mastodon skeleton.

Many of these animals lived in the Yukon territory but interpretation officer at the RBG Jennifer Dick says fossils from many extinct animals have been found here in Hamilton.

“Mammoth and mastodon bones, we have bits of lynx and old rattle snakes”

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php