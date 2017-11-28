Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bieber, Cara and Cohen among Canadian Grammy nominees

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Entertainment
Tags: Alessia Cara, grammy, hamilton, justin bieber, leonard cohen, Michael Buble, Sarah McLachan

AlessiaCara

Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara and the late Leonard Cohen are leading the pack of Canadian contenders for the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Bieber has been nominated for his contributions to the hit song “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The track is up for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance.

Cara is also up for song of the year and best music video for “1-800-273-8255,” which is named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline. The Brampton native has also been nominated for best new artist.

Cohen, who died last November, received nominations for best rock performance and best American roots performance for two songs off of his final album.

Other Canadian nominees include Michael Buble and Sarah McLachlan, who are up for best traditional pop vocal album. The Weeknd’s “Starboy” has been nominated for best urban contemporary album, while Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now” is up for best alternative album.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards are happening Jan. 28 in New York City.


LATEST STORIES

The Cashman

All things lavender

Bulldogs chat

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php