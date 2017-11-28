Bieber, Cara and Cohen among Canadian Grammy nominees

Justin Bieber, Alessia Cara and the late Leonard Cohen are leading the pack of Canadian contenders for the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Bieber has been nominated for his contributions to the hit song “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The track is up for record of the year, song of the year, and best pop duo and group performance.

Cara is also up for song of the year and best music video for “1-800-273-8255,” which is named for the U.S. suicide prevention hotline. The Brampton native has also been nominated for best new artist.

Cohen, who died last November, received nominations for best rock performance and best American roots performance for two songs off of his final album.

Other Canadian nominees include Michael Buble and Sarah McLachlan, who are up for best traditional pop vocal album. The Weeknd’s “Starboy” has been nominated for best urban contemporary album, while Arcade Fire’s “Everything Now” is up for best alternative album.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards are happening Jan. 28 in New York City.