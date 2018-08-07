Beyond straw ban

While companies like Starbucks and A&W look at ways to rid the world of plastic straws, some businesses are looking at other ways to limit the use of plastic.

Since plastic was introduced in the 1950’s more than 8.3 billion tons has been produced. 91% of plastic waste isn’t recycled. And nearly every piece of plastic ever made still exists today.

Some of it like this old VHS tape has washed up on Van Wagner’s Beach in Hamilton.

Using re-fillable containers really cuts down on the number of “single use” bags that you use. Mustard Seed Co-op Graham Cubitt, “It saves a lot of plastic actually, it’s surprising how much plastic you bring home every week from the grocery stores, we use it in our house, customers do too. Makes a difference, 10-20 bags each week that you’re not throwing away.”

For a few extra dollars you can even buy re-usable canvas or mesh bags. “We have these reusable veggie bags. They’re fantastic to use every week. You’re always buying loose produce and you take home that plastic film bag. Take it home wash it, saves a lot of plastic.” says Cubitt.

Just in the States alone, 500 million plastic straws are used everyday.