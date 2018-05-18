;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bernardo in Court on Weapons Charge

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News
Tags: kristen french, leslie mahaffy, paul bernardo

2015-0703-BernardoParoleEN6

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to make a court appearance in Napanee, Ont. via video link today on a weapons charge.

Bernardo has been charged with one count of possession with a weapon.

Court documents show that the alleged incident happened on Feb. 9 at Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont. where Bernardo is serving time. The 53-year-old reportedly made a homemade shank using a pen and screw.

Bernardo was found guilty in 1995 of kidnapping, raping and murdering 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy from Burlington and 15-year-old Kristen French of St. Catharines.

Bernardo also admitted to raping 14 women and has been labeled a dangerous offender.



LATEST STORIES

CHCH Music Friday: Jane's Party

Best Wishes for May 18th-20th

Multiple Fatalities Reported in Texas High School Shooting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php