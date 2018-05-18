Bernardo in Court on Weapons Charge

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to make a court appearance in Napanee, Ont. via video link today on a weapons charge.

Bernardo has been charged with one count of possession with a weapon.

Court documents show that the alleged incident happened on Feb. 9 at Millhaven Institution in Bath, Ont. where Bernardo is serving time. The 53-year-old reportedly made a homemade shank using a pen and screw.

Bernardo was found guilty in 1995 of kidnapping, raping and murdering 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy from Burlington and 15-year-old Kristen French of St. Catharines.

Bernardo also admitted to raping 14 women and has been labeled a dangerous offender.