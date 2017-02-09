Below Her Mouth is a Canadian romantic drama directed by April Mullen, who shot the film with the backing of an entirely female crew. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and stars Natalie Krill, Erika Linder, Sebastian Pigott, Mayko Nguyen, Tommie-Amber Pirie, Melanie Leishman, and Andrea Stefancikova.

Dallas (Linder) makes her living in a rough trade, shingling roofs for a living while turning over female lovers in her personal life—until she encounters self-assured and successful fashion editor, Jasmine (Krill). From the moment their eyes meet, the two women are in- explicably drawn to one another. Their connection is powerful and immediate, drawing them into a passionate love affair. Jasmine sees through Dallas’s charm and recognizes her philandering ways, but that creates only a small obstacle for Dallas, the bigger obstacle: Jasmine’s fiancé, Rile.

Employing an all women crew allowed Mullan to put “an emphasis on immersion into the female side of love, intimacy, sensuality, and sex, always focusing on the sole mission: tell a female love story from a female perspective. The result is something special. The strong chemistry and honesty between our two leading actresses, Erika Linder and Natalie Krill is a big part of what differentiates us from other films.”

Below Her Mouth is rated 18A.