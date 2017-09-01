A beloved Waterdown lifeguard was fired and then rehired after an outpouring of community support

A popular aquatics instructor from the Waterdown YMCA was fired and then re-hired within the last couple of days. Both may have been the result of strong feelings the members have for 22-year-old Jessey The Elf, which is his legal name.

A crowd of Jessey’s fitness disciples gathered at McDonalds to plan their next move, when they learned their fight was successful.

“They have offered me back my position.”

Elf told students he’d be driving hours to a life-saving competition in Nova Scotia last weekend. They gathered some extra money to surprise Elf and got West Jet to sponsor a flight, and McDonalds to give food vouchers. After he returned he looked forward to showing off his medals. But when he came back to work he was asked to leave.

“I was told I was fired, that I was soliciting members for money to go to Halifax. I was shocked, I’d never been fired before in my life.”

The YMCA says it can’t get into specifics on personnel matters but that this was a misunderstanding.

Elf says he knew people enjoyed his classes but he never appreciated how much impact he was having.