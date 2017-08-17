2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Belleville teen on Cuba trip died of natural causes

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Alex Sagriff, belleville, cuba, dead, heart, issues, lung, Varadero hotel

alex sagriff

The death of a Belleville teen in Cuba last month has been attributed to natural causes.

Alex Sagriff, 18, was found dead in her Varadero hotel room on July 6. She was on a graduation trip organized by the student travel group S-Trip.

Sagriff’s death certificate says she died of heart and lung-related issues. No alcohol or drugs were found in her system.

She had recently graduated from St. Theresa Secondary School and was expected to begin post-secondary studies at Loyalist College this fall.


LATEST STORIES

Police still seeking information regarding Oakville sex assault

Brampton man sentenced 20 years for drug trafficking

Con-Cast Pipe Inc. fined $70,000 after worker suffers critical injuries

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php