Belleville teen on Cuba trip died of natural causes

The death of a Belleville teen in Cuba last month has been attributed to natural causes.

Alex Sagriff, 18, was found dead in her Varadero hotel room on July 6. She was on a graduation trip organized by the student travel group S-Trip.

Sagriff’s death certificate says she died of heart and lung-related issues. No alcohol or drugs were found in her system.

She had recently graduated from St. Theresa Secondary School and was expected to begin post-secondary studies at Loyalist College this fall.