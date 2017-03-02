Adapted from the like titled novel by Lauren Oliver, Before I Fall is a fantasy-drama directed by Ry Russo-Young (Nobody Walks). TIFF held a special screening of the film to cap off their Next Wave festival on February 19. It stars Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Logan Miller, Kian Lawley, Jennifer Beals, Diego Boneta, and Elena Kampouris.

Sam seemed to have everything a teenage girl could want: popularity, a hot boyfriend, cool status, fun friends, loving family and seeming happiness. But beyond the superficial, Sam’s life wasn’t so charmed. She was one of a clique of high school mean girls who made life hellish for those different from them. When she’s killed in a car accident, Sam is forced to relive her last day on Earth seven times in order to get things right. She attempts to make sense of what befell her and gain a better understanding of herself and others. In the process Sam evolves, learns to be a good person and comes to accept her fate.

“When I read the book I was struck by how powerful Sam’s story was and what interesting questions were raised by the recurring day construct,” says Russo-Young. “Lauren Oliver’s ability to balance the emotional and philosophical resonated with me on a personal level, as it reminded me of my friendships at that time in my life, how deep and all-encompassing they were, and the dramatic choices that I felt I was facing at the time.”

Before I Fall is rated PG.