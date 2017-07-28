2016 Business Excellence Awards
Beer Yoga

Drinking beer and doing yoga help people relax.

Melina Morsch owns the Fox Den Yoga Studio in Niagara on the lake, and today she is leading a group of beer swilling “yogies” in a session of beer yoga.

Beer yoga started in Germany, this is the first time it’s been done in Canada. The idea is pretty simple, enjoying a beer while enjoying yoga.

Melina will hold at least one beer yoga session a month. It is popular, so you will have to call the Fox Den to reserve one of 25 spots. The cost is $25 a session, and that includes 1 beer.


