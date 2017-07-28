Drinking beer and doing yoga help people relax.

Melina Morsch owns the Fox Den Yoga Studio in Niagara on the lake, and today she is leading a group of beer swilling “yogies” in a session of beer yoga.

Beer yoga started in Germany, this is the first time it’s been done in Canada. The idea is pretty simple, enjoying a beer while enjoying yoga.

Melina will hold at least one beer yoga session a month. It is popular, so you will have to call the Fox Den to reserve one of 25 spots. The cost is $25 a session, and that includes 1 beer.