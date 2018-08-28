;
Beer for a buck returns to Ontario, but with only a handful of breweries lowering their prices

Buck a beer is now back in effect in Ontario.

The PC government’s new policy lowers the minimum price of a can or a bottle of beer from a $1.25 to $1.

Most brewers are not taking part and some customers have mixed opinions.

So far only 3 of 273 breweries in Ontario are taking part.

When Doug Ford was told some craft brewers were upset this was his response.

“He has a specialty. That’s up to him. But the people that are buying a buck a beer, are as happy as punch”

The cost of making beer has gone up since we last saw the ‘Buck a beer’ campaign back in 2008, making it difficult for breweries to lower their price.

But some companies have taken on his challenge. Loblaw’s President’s Choice beer is participating for a limited time.

Businesses that do decide to participate will be offered prime spots in the LCBO as well as advertising in the store’s magazines.



