The Bedrock Bistro reopens after devastating kitchen fire
One of Hamilton’s most popular breakfast spots will reopen Monday morning, nearly three months after a kitchen fire forced the restaurant to shut down.
The Bedrock Bistro made the announcement of its reopening on Facebook saying, “We are happy to announce that our newly renovated restaurant is now ready for your dining pleasure. We are eager to treat you and your family to a unique and cost effective dining experience.”
Commenting Guidelines