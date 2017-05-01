Bayfront Park closed due to weather until further notice
The City of Hamilton has closed the Waterfront Trail until further notice due to extremely high winds and water levels.
The trail runs from Bayfront Park to Princess Point. The city says in the interest of public safety they made the decision to close the area and they ask residents to avoid it at all possible.
There’s been erosion and water from the bay that has spilled over onto the path. At this point, there’s no reopening time available from the city.
