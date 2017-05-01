Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Bayfront Park closed due to weather until further notice

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: bayfront park, erosion, hamilton, princess point, wind

The City of Hamilton has closed the Waterfront Trail until further notice due to extremely high winds and water levels.

The trail runs from Bayfront Park to Princess Point. The city says in the interest of public safety they made the decision to close the area and they ask residents to avoid it at all possible.

There’s been erosion and water from the bay that has spilled over onto the path. At this point, there’s no reopening time available from the city.


LATEST STORIES

Man who arrived at Stoney Creek gas station soaked in blood dies days later

Undercover Toronto Police make arrests in Hamilton

Wind and weather make for difficult Ancaster to Paris Race

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php