Bautista holds press conference after re-signing with Blue Jays

Slugger Jose Bautista has finally spoken since signing a one year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bautista addressed the media on Saturday afternoon after a long and seemingly uncertain stretch of free agency.

It was a shock that Bautista was not immediately signed by the Blue Jays, or any team for that matter. However, his value was definitely hurt by his injury-filled 2016 season.

Through it all, Joey Bats signed on for a guaranteed one-year contract worth $18 million which includes mutual options and the possibility of a multiple year extension.