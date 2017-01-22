2016 Business Excellence Awards
Bautista holds press conference after re-signing with Blue Jays

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: News, Ontario, Sports, Toronto
Tags: baseball, Blue Jays, conference, free agent, home, jose bautista, mlb, press, slugger, toronto

Slugger Jose Bautista has finally spoken since signing a one year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bautista addressed the media on Saturday afternoon after a long and seemingly uncertain stretch of free agency.

It was a shock that Bautista was not immediately signed by the Blue Jays, or any team for that matter. However, his value was definitely hurt by his injury-filled 2016 season.

Through it all, Joey Bats signed on for a guaranteed one-year contract worth $18 million which includes mutual options and the possibility of a multiple year extension.

 

 

 


