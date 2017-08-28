Basement fire in Flamborough leaves residents with hefty damages

A house in Flamborough was destroyed after a fire broke out in the basement early on Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to 1569 Highway 6 near Concession 8 just before 4 a.m. When crews arrived smoke was billowing from the home but they were able to localize on the basement.

Once the fire was knocked down fire fighters overhauled the house.

Residents of the home were able to get out in time and without injuries.

Fire Safety Officer Steve McArthur said the cause of the blaze is electrical and the damage is estimated to be over $100,000.

The Red Cross was called to help the owners of the home.