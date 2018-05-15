;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Barton st jail inquest

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: barton jail, countraband, drugs, prisoners, security


The Barton Street jail is getting a new security team to look for drugs and other contraband that’s making its way inside. The news came at the inquest of 8 drug related deaths at the jail.

All the evidence has been heard now in the inquest but before closing arguments and jury recommendations the ministry wanted the inquest to know about this new institutional security team, which will be formed to look for drugs and weapons and find out who is bringing them inside.

This new security team won’t be new hires, it will be developed with officers already in the institution. The jail Staff Sgt says he will have to develop the policies, then fill the 4 positions and have additional training for those officers. The team should be implemented within 6 months.



LATEST STORIES

Barton st jail inquest

Superman actress Margot Kidder dies at age 69

Closing arguments begin in the murder trial of Neil Harris

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php