Barton Jail Inquest

Category: News
Tags: barton jail, cha cha jim james, hamilton, inmate, overdose


About eight men died of drug overdoses in the Barton street jail between 2012 and 2016, as an inquest looking into their deaths is being held.

We heard from a man who has spent time inside the jail as he shares details of what he experienced as an inmate.

The man goes by the name Cha Cha Jim James. He says he knows first hand what its like inside these walls.

“Its scary what’s happening inside here right now” “The overdoses are crazy you know”.

“I can understand why people are overdosing because I know how it feels to be locked in there and confined in there”

The inquest has heard there’s a lack of physical activities and fresh air. There’s a small outside yard where inmates can sometimes walk around. One of the proposed recommendations is funding to reinstate four recreation officers to allow access to programs and the gym sits empty.



