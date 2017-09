Honest Meat Co. on Ottawa St in Hamilton believe meat tastes better when it comes from happy animals that are treated ethically. They have partnered with a few local farms and actually worked on the farms to be sure the farmers are true to their word. They supply meat to restaurants under the Honest Food company, but are also a full functioning butcher shop, where you can go in and talk to them to make sure you are getting the best cut of meat.

