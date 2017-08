Baratov pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Alleged Yahoo hacker Karim Baratov has pleaded not guilty in a San Francisco courtroom.

Baratov, who waived his extradition appeal in Hamilton, arrived in the U.S. yesterday. Baratov is accused of aiding the Russians in hacking nearly half a billion Yahoo email accounts three years ago.

If convicted, the 22-year old Ancaster man could spend 27 years in jail and could have his funds seized by the American government.