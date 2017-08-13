Baratov expected to be extradited and face charges in U.S.

The lawyer representing the Ancaster man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails said his client will bypass the extradition hearing and go directly to the United States to face the charges there.

Karim Baratov was arrested back in March in Hamilton under the Extradition Act.

U.S. authorities indicted him and three others for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes. The 22-year-old’s lawyer said that waiving the extradition hearing is not an admission of guilt.

He said Baratov is getting bored being behind bars and wants to speed the process up.