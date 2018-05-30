;
Bank of Canada holds steady on key interest rate

The Bank of Canada marker is pictured in Ottawa on September 6, 2011. The Bank of Canada will release its latest monetary policy report this morning -- a document expected to explore the economic damage inflicted by falling oil prices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate target on hold, but hinted that rate hikes could be coming.

The central bank held its target for the overnight rate at 1.25 per cent.

It says while housing resale activity has remained soft, Canada’s exports of goods have been more robust than forecast and solid labour income growth supports the expectation that activity will pick up.

The rate is a a key financial benchmark that influences the prime lending rates at the country’s big banks.

 



