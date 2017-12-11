Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Bank account set up for family of murdered teen

The father of Yosif Al-Hasnawi, the 19-year-old who was shot and killed while trying to protect a stranger, spoke with CHCH for the first time yesterday.

A bank account for donations to Al-Hasnawi’s family has been set up to help with funeral expenses and returning his remains to their native Iraq.

The remaining funds will go towards a Brock University scholarship fund in Al-Hasnawi’s name.

The fund is called the Yosif Al-Hasnawi Trust. It’s at Scotiabank, branch transit number 55236, account number 55236 01194 15.


