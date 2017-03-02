2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ballerina

Ballerina is a French-Canadian animated film directed by Eric Summer and Éric Warin. It features the voices of Elle Fanning, Dane DeHaan, Maddie Ziegler, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

BALLERINA tells the story of Félicie, a young orphan from the French countryside who has only one passion – dance. With her best friend Victor, who wants to become a great inventor, they come up with a madcap scheme to escape their orphanage for Paris, the City of Lights. Félicie has to fight like she has never fought before, she has to outdo herself and learn from her mistakes to make her crazy dream of becoming a prima ballerina at the Paris Opera come true!

Aurélie Dupont was one of the choreographers who assisted with the film’s dance animations, and she couldn’t wait to get involved. “The subject of Ballerina touched me, the experience would be unique, fun. And I thought of the pleasure my two children would have in seeing a film like this. (Co-choreographer) Jérémie and I chose the rhythmics and imagined the choreography down to the slightest detail, like the plate that Félicie flings through the orphanage kitchen, or the way she sweeps the stage, while doing pirouettes! I danced all the scenes, for all the characters.”


