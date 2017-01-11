Bail hearing put over for Hamilton man accused of selling girlfriends daughter for sex

WARNING: the details of this story are disturbing.

A Hamilton man accused of selling his girlfriends seven year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist sat before a judge this morning. His bail hearing was put over.

An aunt of the young girl, who police say was sold online for sex, was at the courthouse today and says that the family was able to have a good Christmas. Santa was good to her niece and her 10-year-old brother .

The girl is currently living back home with her father and considering all that she’s been through, she’s doing alright.

The 34-year-old man accused of repeatedly raping the little girl, video taping it and then making her available online for others to sexually assault is facing a total of 40 charges. He cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim.

As he was escorted out of the courtroom by police he stopped and said to the aunt ” I hope someday you can forgive me.”

Last month, 50 year old John Gallagher of Hamilton was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for his involvement in the girl’s exploitation. In an agreed statements of facts, he admitted to watching videos of the mother’s boyfriend raping the girl and plotting to help record it happen again.

Thirty-eight year old Rui Dasiliva from Waterloo, 48-year old Sonya Lucas of Waterloo and a 36 year old Hamilton man , who also cannot be named in order to protect the girl, are also facing a slew of charges including sexual assault and making child pornography. The three will appear in court later this month.

Charges against the girl’s mother have been stayed.