Bail hearing continues for Ancaster man accused in massive Yahoo hack

The bail hearing for an Ancaster man accused of being a “hacker for hire” in one of the largest data breaches in history will continue in a Hamilton court Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Karim Baratov was arrested last month at his Ancaster home under the Extradition Act.

A grand jury in California indicted Baratov and three others, two of them allegedly officers of the Russian Federal Security Service, for computer hacking, economic espionage and other criminal offenses in relation to a hack of Yahoo emails.

Last Wednesday, Baratov testified at his bail hearing at John Sopinka Courthouse and while he wasn’t allowed to be asked about the charges he is facing in the U.S., he was questioned about his finances and ties to Russia.

Four witnesses were called to the stand including Baratov’s parents who testified through a Russian interpreter. They said they would cut off the internet to their home and lock up all electronic devices should their son’s bail be granted.

Baratov’s lawyers are seeking bail while he awaits an extradition hearing, arguing the young man poses no flight risk. The Crown has said that if convicted in the U.S., Baratov could face up to 20 years in prison.

RELATED STORIES

Ancaster man accused in Yahoo email hack appears in court

Baratov’s lawyers claim his persona has been ‘hyped by social media’