Bail hearing for Ancaster man accused in Yahoo email hack

A 22-year-old Ancaster man accused in the massive hack of Yahoo emails is in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Karim Baratov was arrested last month at his Ancaster home under the Extradition Act.

A grand jury in California indicted Baratov and three others, two of them allegedly officers of the Russian Federal Security Service, for computer hacking, economic espionage and other criminal offenses.

U.S authorities allege Baratov was a “hacker for hire” and say he is an extremely high flight risk, in part due to his alleged ties to Russian intelligence agents.

Baratov’s lawyer Amadeo DiCarlo spoke to media outside the Hamilton courtroom before the bail hearing. He says his client is not a flight risk.

“This is just the first stage of the battle,” said DiCarlo. “Hopefully I can get this kid back into his parents hands.”

DiCarlo says Baratov’s parents have agreed to act as sureties if he is released on bail while he awaits his extradition hearing.