Baggage handlers at Pearson Airport may go on strike Thursday

Roughly 700 unionized baggage handlers at Toronto Pearson International Airport could walk-off the job Thursday.

Swissport baggage handlers, cabin cleaners and ground crews could go on strike at 9:30 p.m. if an agreement is not reached between the company and Teamsters Local 419, the union representing workers.

The union has asked its members to reject the company’s final offer.

Swissport workers service 30 of the 74 airlines at Toronto Pearson International Airport including Canjet, Air Transat, British Airways and Air France.

Baggage handlers at Pearson make an average of 14 dollars and 30 cents an hour. Pearson Airport does have a contingency program in the event the strike does take place.