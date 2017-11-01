Coming on the heels of last summer’s Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas is a comedy written and directed by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn return for the festive sequel and are joined by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski, and Susan Sarandon as the main moms’ moms.

A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three underappreciated and overburdened moms as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. As if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, the moms have to juggle creating Christmas cheer while simultaneously hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, Amy, Carla & Kiki will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

“In the first movie the idea is ‘I love being a mom but sometimes its too much and it drives me crazy’,” explains Moore. “When we started looking at what to do with the sequel and started talking about Christmas, that felt very similar. It’s like you don’t hate Christmas, everybody likes Christmas, but sometimes it just gets to be too much.”

A Bad Moms Christmas is rated 14A.