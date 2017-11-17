The Liberal government is moving to introduce back-to-work legislation that would end a nearly 5-week strike by college faculty, though opposition from the NDP means it may not happen quickly.

Premier Kathleen Wynne said unanimous support of the legislation would have meant students could return to class on Monday morning. But the NDP blocked a government attempt to table the bill by

refusing unanimous consent to allow the Liberals to do so.

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath issued a statement saying “I will not support back to work legislation. I want students back in classrooms Monday, and I want that achieved through a deal.”

Horwath says the NDP is prepared to sit through the weekend.