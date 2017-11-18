Back-to-Work Bill

The Liberals tabled back-to-work legislation Thursday for the striking faculty at Ontario’s colleges. The legislation required all parties’ unanimous consent but the NDP refused to support it. The legislation will now be debated through rare sittings on Saturday and Sunday. The Liberals have a majority so it’s expected that they’ll get the bill through and once that happens the colleges say classes could resume Tuesday.

This was the longest strike in Ontario college history, but school officials and faculty we spoke to are confident that students will finish their semesters, just a few weeks late.

“Classes will go through to December 22nd and they break for Christmas until January 2nd, then a couple weeks of classes after that.” Ron Mckerlie, Mohawk College President.

It’s a busy schedule, that extends to the middle of January and may include evening and weekend classes for some programs. Some students are worried about the time crunch but college officials and faculty are confident the quality of education will remain the same.

For more information on the return to classes check out your college website for all the details.