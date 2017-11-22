Back to class

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
The hallways at Mohawk College were packed with students today, a lot different from this time last week. But following the 5 week faculty strike, students have their work cut out for them.

“We were off school longer than we were in school.”

“We have a lot of labs that we missed out on and we aren’t sure what’s going to get modified, what’s going to get ruled out, that’s our big concern.”

Many students are worried about cramming all the time they missed into just 3 weeks, with a shortened Christmas break and their fall semester extended into January.

They will have two weeks to decide whether they want to continue the semester, or seek a full tuition refund. The government also says students will also be eligible to receive up to $500 for unexpected costs incurred during the labour dispute.

Mohawk College says it doesn’t have any numbers yet on students who have decided to opt out. They will be sending out details this week on how to withdraw and apply for the strike relief fund.


