Back to school health tips

The start of a new school year often brings with it the start of cold and flu season. Most children get up to 12 colds every year.

It is the season of sniffles and sneezes, and sharing classrooms with lots of children can also lead to sharing germs

But, there are simple ways to keep the germs away from your school kids, as well as your family.

Also staying active and eating healthy foods increases your body’s ability to fight off sickness, and getting the flu shot.

But if you do get sick, there is no cure for the common cold but you can treat the symptoms. Over-the-counter remedies like decongestants or pain-killers will help make you feel better.

There are natural things you can try too, and try to avoid getting others sick.

It is also a good idea to teach children not to touch their face with their hands, to prevent germs from getting into their nose, eyes or mouth.