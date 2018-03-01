It’s back! Heavy snow expected to cover Hamilton, Niagara

A winter storm warning is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara as a major storm is expected to bring heavy snow Thursday night.

Environment Canada says rain is expected to develop Thursday afternoon as a strengthening low pressure system approaches Lake Ontario.

The weather agency says the snow will persist through the night and may fall heavily at times. Drivers should expect very poor visibility during the weather event as northeast winds gusting to 60 km/h will result in blowing snow.

Roughly 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate by the time the snow tapers off late Friday morning.

Public Safety Canada is encouraging residents to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Officials say although the worst of the conditions are expected Thursday night, the Friday morning commute will likely be significantly impacted as well.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.