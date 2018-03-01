Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

It’s back! Heavy snow expected to cover Hamilton, Niagara

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: environment canada, hamilton, niagara, Public Health Canada, snow, winter storm warning

Snow

A winter storm warning is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara as a major storm is expected to bring heavy snow Thursday night.

Environment Canada says rain is expected to develop Thursday afternoon as a strengthening low pressure system approaches Lake Ontario.

The weather agency says the snow will persist through the night and may fall heavily at times. Drivers should expect very poor visibility during the weather event as northeast winds gusting to 60 km/h will result in blowing snow.

Roughly 15 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate by the time the snow tapers off late Friday morning.

Public Safety Canada is encouraging residents to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Officials say although the worst of the conditions are expected Thursday night, the Friday morning commute will likely be significantly impacted as well.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.



LATEST STORIES

Body of woman found on Highway 401 in Toronto

It’s back! Heavy snow expected to cover Hamilton, Niagara

Missing Hamilton man, 59, found dead

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php