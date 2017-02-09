Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Baby food recall expands to all PC Organics pouches

Loblaw Companies Limited is expanding a recall of PC Organics baby food due to the potential presence of a dangerous bacteria.

The initial recall was issued on Feb. 3 following a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a manufacturing error “resulted in excess water in the product, which could support the growth of Clostridium Botulinum and pose a health risk to consumers.”

The pouches were sold in Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. The company says there have been reported illness that may be associated with the baby food.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Customers can return the products to any store where PC products are sold to receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.

The CFIA says they are working to ensure the recalled product is removed from the marketplace.

The following varieties of PC Organics products have been recalled:

    • Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food
    • Apple Crisp Muffin flavour puree snack
    • Apple, Carrot, Apricot & Millet strained baby Food
    • Banana, Sweet Potato & Blueberry strained baby food
    • Apple strained baby food
    • Apple, Banana & Blueberry with Yogurt strained baby food
    • Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food
    • Apple Cherry strained baby food
    • Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food
    • Peach Maple Cobbler Flavour puree snack
    • Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food
    • Pumpkin, Apple, Peach & Buckwheat strained baby food
    • Prune, Apple, Butternut Squash & Quinoa strained baby food
    • Pear strained baby food
    • Mango, Apple, Carrot & Peach strained baby food
    • Blackberry Cobbler Flavour puree snack
    • Banana & Kiwi strained baby food
    • Mango strained baby food
    • Banana & Raspberry strained baby food
    • Banana, Apple, Apricot & Rice strained baby food
    • Banana Bread Flavour puree snack
    • Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food
    • Sweet Potato, Banana & Apricot strained baby food
    • Tropical Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack
    • Banana, Mango & Apple with Yogurt strained baby food
    • Orange Twist Smoothie with Greek Yogurt puree snack
    • Prunes strained baby food
    • Apple, Banana & Strawberry with Yogurt strained baby food (6×128 mL)
    • Sweet Potato, Apple and Mango strained baby food (6×128 mL)
    • Banana Apple & Carrot strained baby food (6×128 mL)
    • Mango strained baby food (6×128 mL)
    • Pear, Apple and Broccoli strained baby food (6×128 mL)


