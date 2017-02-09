Baby food recall expands to all PC Organics pouches

Loblaw Companies Limited is expanding a recall of PC Organics baby food due to the potential presence of a dangerous bacteria.

The initial recall was issued on Feb. 3 following a consumer complaint. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a manufacturing error “resulted in excess water in the product, which could support the growth of Clostridium Botulinum and pose a health risk to consumers.”

The pouches were sold in Fortinos, Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, valu-mart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, Shoppers Drug Mart, and affiliated independent stores.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. The company says there have been reported illness that may be associated with the baby food.

Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Customers can return the products to any store where PC products are sold to receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.

The CFIA says they are working to ensure the recalled product is removed from the marketplace.

The following varieties of PC Organics products have been recalled: