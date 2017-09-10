Baby among those saved from electrical fire thanks to smoke alarm

A working smoke alarm is being credited for saving three lives today, including a baby.

Hamilton fire fighters were called just before 10 this morning to an 11-storey apartment building on 264 King Street East near Wellington Street North.

Ten units arrived on scene where they found flames and smoke billowing from a ninth floor apartment.

Many residents evacuated the building while crews worked to put out the blaze.

Hamilton Fire Spokesperson Claudio Mostacci says it’s important to make sure your smoke detectors are in working condition.

“Unfortunately a family pet did perish in the fire,” Mostacci said. “But this is a good example of working smoke alarms and how working smoke alarms can save your life.”

Mostacci said the cause of the fire is electrical and damage is estimated to be $85,000.

The Red cross has been called to help the family who won’t be able to go back to their home.