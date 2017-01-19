Avalanche buries four-star hotel in central Italy

At least 30 people are missing after a massive avalanche buried a mountain hotel in central Italy.

The Hotel Rigopiano, a four-star spa hotel in the central region of Abruzzo, was completely covered in snow after the avalanche Wednesday evening.

The mountainous area has been hit by a series of earthquakes since August 2016, the most recent happening just hours before the disaster struck.

Local Italian media reported some guests had sent text messages to emergency personnel saying they were trapped.