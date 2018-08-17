;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Aurora man, 23, arrested in daylight sexual assault

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: sexual assault, york, york regional police


Police have arrested a man after video was released of a daylight sexual assault in Aurora.

York Regional Police posted security video of the incident that appears to show a woman outside mowing her front lawn when a man suddenly runs up behind her, lowers his shorts, grabs the woman and pulls her towards him.

The victim turns around to confront the man, and he flees on foot.

It happened on Saturday at a home on Stone Rd. around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say they received several phone call tips, emails, social media messages and Crime Stoppers tips which quickly led to officers successfully identifying the suspect.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership York Regional Police enjoys with our community,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe in a news relief. “This fast response assisted us in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion and shows that our citizens are equally committed to a safe and secure community.”

Police say due to circumstances associated with the 23-year-old man, they will not be releasing his identity.



LATEST STORIES

Aurora man, 23, arrested in daylight sexual assault

Best Wishes for August 17 to August 19, 2018

Music Friday - James Blonde

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php