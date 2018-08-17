Aurora man, 23, arrested in daylight sexual assault

Police have arrested a man after video was released of a daylight sexual assault in Aurora.

York Regional Police posted security video of the incident that appears to show a woman outside mowing her front lawn when a man suddenly runs up behind her, lowers his shorts, grabs the woman and pulls her towards him.

The victim turns around to confront the man, and he flees on foot.

It happened on Saturday at a home on Stone Rd. around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say they received several phone call tips, emails, social media messages and Crime Stoppers tips which quickly led to officers successfully identifying the suspect.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership York Regional Police enjoys with our community,” said Chief Eric Jolliffe in a news relief. “This fast response assisted us in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion and shows that our citizens are equally committed to a safe and secure community.”

Police say due to circumstances associated with the 23-year-old man, they will not be releasing his identity.