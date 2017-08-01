August Home Video & Netflix Releases

August is seeing quite a few blockbusters hit home video, though not all of them were great. Check out what’s heading to stores in the coming weeks, plus what will be launching on Netflix in these dog days of summer.

August 1

Trailers for The Circle made it look like it could be another spring sci-fi hit not unlike Ex Machina back in 2015. It bombed at the box office though and, even with a talented cast including Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, received some pretty poor reviews from critics. The disc includes a series of featurettes that touch on the film’s production and an homage to the late Bill Paxton who made his last appearance in the film.

Also available: Colossal, Going in Style, The Lovers, Phoenix Forgotten, Shin Godzilla

August 8

Another film that had high hopes that were quickly dashed was Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. The film was meant to be the first in a six-film franchise for Warner Bros., but after the $175M film made just $140M worldwide, it’s unlikely that the series will go ahead. Those who still want to revel in Ritchie’s medieval world on home video can get the film in standard, 4K and 3D formats, each one packed with the same selection of supplemental featurettes.

Also available: The Dinner, Snatched

August 15

Fans of Ridley Scott’s Alien universe had more of their questions answered with the release of Alien: Covenant. Following up his last entry Prometheus, Scott had a difficult task of servicing his fans while trying to win back some of the critics who weren’t taken with the last film. Arguably he won both groups over with the film taking in $232M globally and earning a 70% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fox is releasing the film on standard and 4K blu-ray and has included a commentary from Scott and over 90 minutes of extras.

Also available: Blind; Everything, Everything; How to Be a Latin Lover; The Hunter’s Prayer; The Wall

August 22

Disney closes off the month with two huge releases. The first is Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2, which kicked off the summer blockbuster season back in May. The sequel did not disappoint, pitting the loveable group of misfits against a race of golden humans and eventually an entire planet – literally. The film was also the first ever to shoot on RED’s 8K camera system, which comes through in the vibrant colours on display in the galaxy. To highlight this Disney is releasing the film on 4K Blu-ray, the first time ever that one of their films gets the ultra HD treatment. The release also features an audio commentary by director James Gunn, deleted scenes, a gag reel, and a music video featuring David Hasselhoff.

Also available: Descendants 2, Kill Switch

August 29

Disney’s other big release this month is a Signature Collection edition of The Lion King. The Golden Globe winning animation arrives on home video two years before Jon Favreau’s upcoming live-action remake, which is set to hit theatres on July 19, 2019. Just like the rest of the Signature Collection, this release is packed with over three hours of bonus content including a commentary track from producer Don Hahn and co-directors Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, and a sing-along version of the feature film.

Also available: Born in China, Dean, Inconceivable, My Cousin Rachel, Star Wars Rebels: Season 3

Netflix Highlights :

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Ex Machina

It Follows

Jackie

Still Alice

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Hook (August 2)

The Founder (August 2)

The Truman Show (August 3)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (August 4)

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later – Season 1 – Netflix Original (August 4)

Allied (August 8)

Pan (August 14)

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (August 16)

Minority Report (August 17)

Marvel’s The Defenders – Season 1 – Netflix Original (August 18)

The Bye Bye Man (August 18)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (August 23)

Fences (August 24)

School of Rock (August 24)

Sixteen Candles (August 24)

Death Note – Netflix Original Film (August 25)

The Mist – Season 1 – Netflix Original (August 25)

Personal Shopper (August 26)