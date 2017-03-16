2016 Business Excellence Awards
Attempted murder/suicide in Burlington

Halton Police officer told CHCH News, the active scene on Plains Rd East in Burlington, is an attempted murder suicide.  Police got a call at 12:05 pm today for a double shooting at Mejilla Family Chiropractic.  Media officer, Barry Malciw, tells us that two men were rushed to Hamilton General Hospital and their conditions are unknown.   Police are not looking for a suspect and say there is no ongoing threat to public safety at this time.

A viewer sent us this video showing emergency crews on scene.

 


