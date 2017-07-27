Charlize Theron adds to her badass resume this weekend with Atomic Blonde. Directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch, the film is based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart’s 2012 graphic novel series “The Coldest City”. It co-stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, Bill Skarsgard, and Toby Jones.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival ( James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

“There is so much physicality to Broughton, both personally and professionally, and Charlize constantly worked with the stunt team to learn movements and participate in pre-visualization videos of the fight sequences,” says Leitch. “They would start with a walkthrough and ramp up to go faster and faster. She’s very fluid and precise, understanding just how and where to land for maximum impact on camera. Moviegoers will see Charlize truly in action as Broughton.”

Atomic Blonde is rated 18A.