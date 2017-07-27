Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Atomic Blonde

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: atomic blonde, bill skarsgard, charlize theron, cold war, david leitch, eddie marsan, james mcavoy, John Goodman, movies, sofia boutella, til schweiger, toby jones, trailers


Charlize Theron adds to her badass resume this weekend with Atomic Blonde. Directed by John Wick co-director David Leitch, the film is based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart’s 2012 graphic novel series “The Coldest City”. It co-stars James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, Bill Skarsgard, and Toby Jones.

The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Charlize Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival ( James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

“There is so much physicality to Broughton, both personally and professionally, and Charlize constantly worked with the stunt team to learn movements and participate in pre-visualization videos of the fight sequences,” says Leitch. “They would start with a walkthrough and ramp up to go faster and faster. She’s very fluid and precise, understanding just how and where to land for maximum impact on camera. Moviegoers will see Charlize truly in action as Broughton.”

Atomic Blonde is rated 18A.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The EMOJI Movie The EMOJI Movie
Lady Macbeth Lady Macbeth

css.php