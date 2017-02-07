Ash tree removal

The emerald ash borer has killed millions of trees across North America, the first confirmed case was in 2002. Thousands have been removed in the city of Hamilton and throughout the month of February the city will be removing about 70 ash trees from Confederation Beach park as part of a 10-year federally mandated program.

“We’ve removed about 12 000 trees city wide. We are about half way through the project goal which is roughly anticipated to be about 23 000.” Steve Robinson, City of Hamilton.

Over the next four weeks the city will focus on removing about 70 trees from Confederation Beach park as part of the program. They’ll replace them with new trees in the fall or next year.

Native to China, the invasive beetle could kill Hamilton’s remaining ash trees by 2020. As a larvae the insect makes s-shaped marks under the bark disrupting the trees circulation system, starving it of nutrients and water.

For the next several years the city of Hamilton will continue to remove dangerous or unhealthy ash trees from city owned property like cemeteries and parks but if you have an ash tree elsewhere on your property, like your backyard, its your responsibility.