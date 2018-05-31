;
An art structure in Burlington will catch the sun’s rays & likely your attention

“The Portal” was being installed today off Brant street and it’s designed in a way to connect Burlington and Oakville.

The two panes of glass that make up The Portal art installation are 10 feet in diameter, and weigh a combined 3200 pounds.

“Portal is an interactive sculpture for the City of Burlington. During the day it acts as a time piece, as the sun revolves around the sculpture the patterns of light reflected on the ground change.” Brad Hindson, Studio F Minus.

Artist Brad Hindson is installing the portal over the next few days, it’s purpose is to connect Burlington and Oakville in a way.

“The inspiration of this piece speaks to connecting the two cities, when you look into it you can see behind you, but forward as well.”

The second pane of glass is expected to be installed tomorrow and lights will be connected by the weekend.

The sculpture is a small piece of a $2 million project in downtown Burlington.



