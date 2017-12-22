Art stolen from Niagara on the Lake home

Niagara Regional Police are looking for suspects in a break-and-enter in Niagara on the Lake.

Police say a home in the area of Niagara Townline Rd. and St. Paul Rd. was broken into just after midnight on Sunday Dec. 17.

Several valuable art items were taken from the home. Police believe the home was targeted.

Officers are asking anyone who may have seen a white pick-up truck in the area to contact them or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.