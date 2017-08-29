Watch CHCH Live
Arsonist rattles neighbourhood

Residents in a quiet Burlington neighbourhood are shaken, after police say a teenager set fire to four properties on the same street.

Residents on Palmer drive say the delinquent who set fire to wreaths, cushions, a ski doo and even a Canada flag outside of homes was more than just a teenager playing a prank.

“The person that set my house on fire, I think it was an attempt to kill us because how are we gonna get out of the house?”

This home owner had a wreath on his front door that was lit on fire. The door is damaged, but had his wife not woken up, things could have been much worse. Even others who live in the neighbourhood are frightened because it could just as easily have been their homes that were attacked.

A 17 year old was charged with 4 counts of arson. Halton police say the youth, who can’t be identified was known to police.


