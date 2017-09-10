Watch CHCH Live
Arrest made in Upper Wentworth shooting

An arrest has been made after two men were shot multiple times in the area of Upper Wentworth and Stonechurch Road East.

Earlier this week an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Austin Cubitt from Hamilton.

But Hamilton Police found Cubitt as he was to appear in court today on several charges including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.


