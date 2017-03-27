Around the Bay Road Race winners announced

Over 10,000 people braved the cold and rain on Sunday for the Around the Bay Road Race in downtown Hamilton.

It’s the oldest road race in all of North America, and every year runners from around the world come to challenge themselves but also because they love the atmosphere.

Panuel Mkungo of Kenya won the 30k race with a time of 01:34:51.9. Vancouver’s Dayna Pidhoresky held the best time for women at 01:47:27.0.

Ross Proudfoot from Toronto won the 5k race when he crossed the finish line at 00:14:43.8, while Brampton’s Kate Van Buskirk crossed at 00:16:13.8.

Around the Bay runners also contribute to the community by raising money in support of St. Joseph’s Healthcare.