Sunday road closures for “Around the Bay” road race

The City of Hamilton is gearing up for the annual “Around the Bay” road race on Sunday and participants should be preparing for non-ideal weather and upcoming road closures.

The 5k race begins on Bay Street while the 30k race starts on York Boulevard. Here are the lane closures that will be in effect early Sunday morning until the late afternoon according to the “Around the Bay” website:

York Boulevard from Plains Rd West to Dundurn St. (eastbound only Hamilton bound) CLOSED 10:30am till 3:30pm;

York Boulevard from Dundurn to Queen Street reduced to one eastbound lane (south curb lane); all York eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Queen St. 6:00am to 4:00pm

York Boulevard from Queen Street to Bay Street (eastbound only) CLOSED from 6:00am to 4:00pm

York Blvd. west bound traffic detoured onto Hwy #403 10:00am to 4:00pm

Hwy 403 York Blvd On Ramp CLOSED 10:00am to 4:00pm

Bay St. between Main St. W. and York Blvd. CLOSED 6:00am to 4:00pm

Valley Inn Rd CLOSED from City limit to York Blvd. from 10:30am till 3:30pm;

Hundreds of runners have been training throughout the winter in anticipation of the oldest road race on the continent. The first race took place in 1894; three years before the Boston Marathon.