Armed robbery suspects arrested after fleeing into Hamilton high school

A man and woman have been arrested after trying to steal $950 worth of alcohol from an LCBO in East Hamilton.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the LCBO on Queenston Rd. near Gray Rd.

Police say a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old woman tried to leave the store without paying for the alcohol when they were confronted by a loss prevention officer. A struggle ensued and the man pulled out a knife and assaulted the officer.

The man and woman fled the area and ran into Cardinal Newman High School a short distance away. Officers along with members of the K-9 unit tracked down the man and woman and the pair were arrested.