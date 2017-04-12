Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Armed robbery suspects arrested after fleeing into Hamilton high school

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, lcbo, police, robbery, stoney creek

LCBOrobbery

A man and woman have been arrested after trying to steal $950 worth of alcohol from an LCBO in East Hamilton.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the LCBO on Queenston Rd. near Gray Rd.

Police say a 22-year-old man and 25-year-old woman tried to leave the store without paying for the alcohol when they were confronted by a loss prevention officer. A struggle ensued and the man pulled out a knife and assaulted the officer.

The man and woman fled the area and ran into Cardinal Newman High School a short distance away. Officers along with members of the K-9 unit tracked down the man and woman and the pair were arrested.


LATEST STORIES

Ice cream recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

Three teens arrested after stealing candy from Canada’s Wonderland

Armed robbery suspects arrested after fleeing into Hamilton high school

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php