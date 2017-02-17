Armed man tries to rob woman at ATM in Niagara Falls

Niagara police have released a photo of a suspect believed to have pulled a gun on a woman in Niagara Falls.

Police say a man walked into an ATM vestibule on Queen St. around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

He exposed a handgun to the woman and attempted to rob her.

A small altercation took place and the woman managed to escape without injury.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Niagara police.